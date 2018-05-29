× Arrest warrant issued for man who provided meth to woman who died

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – A murder in the first degree arrest warrant has been issued for a man who provided methamphetamine to a woman who died from an overdose.

On Friday, the Carter County warrant was issued for 36-year-old Howard Timken Jr. for one count.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said, last May, Timbek sold the meth as well as heroin to 33-year-old Kimberly Ford.

Somewhere between Milo and Fox, Ford injected the drugs into herself. She complained about not feeling well and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, where she died.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office determined Ford’s cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity.

Timken was already in custody at the Stephens County Jail for an unrelated charge. He will be moved to the Carter County Jail and held on a $1 million bond.