Cowboys Advance, Sooners Eliminated at NCAA Golf Championships

Oklahoma State won its quarterfinal match against Texas A&M, while Oklahoma lost to Auburn as match play began at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater Tuesday.

OSU got wins from Matthew Wolff, Viktor Hovland and Austin Eckroat to win and advance to the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

Eckroat clinched the team win with a short birdie putt on #18 to win his match 1 up.

Hovland won on an extra hole, and Wolff won 4 and 3 in his match.

Oklahoma lost to Auburn 3-2, getting wins from Brad Dalke and Blaine Hale, both by 4 and 3 scores.

Garrett Reband lost his match 5 and 4, Grant Hirschman was beaten 3 and 1, and Quade Cummins lost 1 up.

The Sooners’ quest to repeat as national champions ends, while the Cowboys will play Auburn for a spot in the championship match Wednesday.