“It is concerning for us,” Norman police still searching for missing man

NORMAN, Okla. - More than three weeks after he disappeared, authorities are doubling down on their search for a missing man.

Charles French was last seen in Norman on May 2. Authorities say he was in the process of moving to Newalla, surrounded by miles and miles of farmland, when he vanished.

"It is concerning for us, the amount of time that continues to pass without any contact with him," said Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department.

Police say it has been more than three weeks since Charles French was last seen.

He had been living in Grady County for 30 years and was now making the move to Newalla.

"In the process, stopped at a friend's residence here in the City of Norman to pick up a pickup truck from him, and then continue the moving process," Jensen said.

He was last seen driving a white 1991 GMC truck with the license plate "BZC 878."

Police say they know he traveled east from there and believe he may still be driving the truck.

"The last known cell phone ping that we have from him was in the area of 108th and Bethel Road," she said.

Family members say he can be reclusive, so it wasn't odd to go days or weeks without speaking to him, which is why he wasn't reported missing for almost two weeks.

"The family did provide us information that he's pretty independent, and does things on his own," she said.

Family members also say that he had been showing signs of dementia.

"We have no reason to believe it's suspicious at this time," she said.

If you've seen him or the vehicle, call police.