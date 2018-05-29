× Metro woman’s windshield cracked after large object thrown at her car while driving

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is trying to spread the word after a large rock or brick was thrown at her vehicle.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Hefner and Rockwell.

“When I was driving, a foreign object, brick, rock was thrown into my vehicle,” said Christine Dressel. “I almost lost control but, luckily, I was able to correct myself.”

Her windshield was severely damaged. The cracks are so deep it almost completely shattered the glass.

“It’s terrifying,” Dressel said. “It’s crazy to think, you would never think that would happen to you and it happens to you.”

When police responded, she found out they took multiple similar reports that night in the same area.

Dressel said she’ll press charges if police are able to track down the suspects.