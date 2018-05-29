× National Weather Service provides heat safety tips as temperatures start to climb

OKLAHOMA CITY -Temperatures are expected to reach the triple-digits across the state this summer, so it is time to take precautions when you’re out during the day.

The National Weather Service says you should try to stay inside air conditioning if possible, or with fans blasting if you don’t have air conditioning in your home.

You should also remember to drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and wear light-colored and loose clothing.

If you have pets who are outside, make sure they have plenty of shade and water.

Also, never leave your pets or children in vehicles for any amount of time. In the past 12 years, over 450 children died from hyperthermia after being left in or gaining access to unattended cars.