Oklahoma man sentenced for deadly police chase

CLINTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma man learned his fate after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Clinton last year.

On Jan. 6, 2017, officers with the Clinton Police Department spotted a vehicle at a motel that had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma City.

As officers were waiting for additional units to arrive, they spotted two men get into the SUV and begin to drive away from the scene.

Authorities attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and ran several stop signs in the area.

Investigators say when the SUV reached the intersection of 7th and Hayes, it was traveling too fast for the snow packed roadway. The vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and slammed into a large tree a block away.

The passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old William Sankey, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Frank Hart.

Hart was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while eluding an officer and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Last week, Hart was convicted of the charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

However, a judge suspended the sentence except for 22 years.