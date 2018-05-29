× Police investigating Oklahoma City couple’s deaths as murder/suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators are releasing more information after two people were found shot to death in an Oklahoma City apartment.

On Friday evening, Oklahoma City police were called to a double shooting in the 7200 block of S. Walker.

“When officers arrived, they found two subjects at this residence who had injuries consistent with a homicide,” said Jeff Flaggert, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people dead inside an apartment. Officials say both had been shot to death.

Nicky Williams, a neighbor, said she knew something was wrong after she didn’t see the couple that night.

“I noticed that they wasn’t in the window because they normally be sitting in the window smoking a cigarette and they normally wave at me,” Williams told News 4.

On Tuesday, authorities released more information about the shootings.

Investigators believe that 49-year-old Martin Romero shot and killed 45-year-old Agustina Vasquez before turning the gun on himself.

However, it will be up to the medical examiner to determine if this was a murder-suicide or a double murder.

If you have any information on the shootings, call the Homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.