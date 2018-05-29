× Police investigating possible embezzlement at El Reno tag agency

EL RENO, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a case of possible embezzlement at a Canadian County tag agency.

According to the El Reno Police Department, an officer was sent to the El Reno Tag Agency, located at 120 S. Rock Island Ave., earlier this month in reference to fraud.

Police say the owner, identified as Amanda Bosler, told police she needed to file a report on an alleged embezzlement. Bosler said she was audited by the Oklahoma Tax Commission in April, when officials realized multiple inventory items were missing along with monies received from them.

The owner said most of the items that were missing were from an employee processing them for customers, then voiding the transactions in the OTC computer system. Customers had paid for their items, but the items were not registered with the OTC.

The accused employee, who has not been identified by authorities, has been terminated.

OTC is currently still in the process of doing an in-depth audit of the El Reno Tag Agency.

The case has been handed over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and is still under investigation.