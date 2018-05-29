× Three armed robbery suspects arrested on northwest side after hours-long search

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three armed robbery suspects were taken into custody after two barricaded themselves inside a home on the city’s northwest side Tuesday evening.

Oklahoma City Police say three suspects were involved with the robbery of a jewelry store in the 6500 block of N. May Avenue earlier in the day. Police say two black males entered the store, produced a weapon and made off with cash and product.

Police said late Tuesday evening that a vehicle was found abandoned near NW 64th and Independence. Residents began calling police after spotting the suspects in the Roberts-Crest neighborhood near NW 63rd and Independence.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and one suspect was quickly caught by a K9 officer. However, police spent nearly four hours going door to door, searching for the other two suspects and setting up tactical teams, surrounding a home on Eastman Drive.

A number of residents were told to leave their homes, as a precaution.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. a tactical team entered the home and two people ran out of the home. The two men were quickly taken into custody without incident.