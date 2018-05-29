× Woman taken into custody after allegedly stealing man’s truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – A short chase ended with a woman in custody.

Officials say it all started at a 7-Eleven store near S.E. 15th and High when a man thought he saw someone he knew in the parking lot.

Police say he thought it was safe to leave his truck running while he ran inside the store.

However, it was actually a stranger and that’s when the woman took off with his truck.

A short chase followed, which ended near S.E. 50th and Shields.

The woman was taken into custody.