Court documents: Investigators found ammunition, pepper spray at alleged Lake Hefner shooter’s home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Court documents are revealing more information about what investigators found when they searched the suspected Lake Hefner shooter’s home.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, police were called to Louie’s On The Lake at Lake Hefner following a reported shooting.

Family members say 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman shot Natalie Will, and her daughter, 12-year-old Syniah Giles, as they were walking into the restaurant.

Authorities say another young girl was also shot, and a man suffered a broken bone in the chaos after the shooting began.

After firing into the restaurant, investigators say Tilghman was confronted by two armed individuals. Officials say Tilghman was shot about 50 to 75 feet from the front door of the restaurant.

A search warrant for Alexander Tilghman’s home uncovered numerous firearm-related items.

Investigators found a gun magazine loaded with 17 9mm rounds, three boxes of ammo, pistol and revolver cartridges, a gun belt, handcuffs, and pepper spray.

Detectives also seized two computers, a smart phone, a notebook, and multiple other live rounds.