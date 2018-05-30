× Cowboys Golf Wins National Championship on Home Course

Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team was number one all season and finished the year with a dominating performance in the match play final at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater to win their 11th national championship.

OSU won the first three points of their championship match against Alabama, and led in the other two matches to completely dominate the Crimson Tide and win their first title since 2006 and first since the NCAA went to a match play format to decide the champion.

Zach Bauchou was in the last match but won the first point, easily beating Jonathan Hardee 8 and 7.

Viktor Hovland took the second point with a 4 and 3 win over Lee Hodges, and freshman Matthew Wolff clinched the title with a birdie putt on #15 to win his match 4 and 3 over Davis Riley.

Head coach Alan Bratton won a national championship as a player at OSU in 1995, and wins his first as Cowboys coach.

It’s the 52nd national championship in OSU athletics history.