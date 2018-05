TULSA, Okla. – A Delta flight was forced to land in Tulsa following a disturbance on board.

Tulsa International Airport officials tell KJRH that a Delta flight was diverted and forced to land on Wednesday morning after a disturbance involving a passenger.

Officials say the plane landed and the passenger was taken off the plane.

The flight I’m on just had to emergency land in Tulsa so the police could escort a man off the plane. (It’s a crazy story) As a witness to the whole situation, I have to say that @Delta did a great job handling it. Good job, @Delta ! Also, love the amount of leg room! πŸ’πŸ»β€β™€οΈ — Lisa Zimmerman (@Leese_Zimmerman) May 30, 2018