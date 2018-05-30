First Time Cutters: Two teenagers from Duke, OK follow the wheat harvest north.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HESS, OKLAHOMA -- Lots to do in a little time.

The first hot, dry winds of June ready this year's crop of winter wheat quickly.

During the first week of harvest cutters like Cold Boyd and Jonathan Darby are working the kinds out of their old combine and header after a winter of storage.

"The starting week of wheat harvest is always a tough one," says Colt. "After something has sat all winter you don't know what the rats have chewed up."

Boyd and Darby grew up together in the nearby town of Duke, Oklahoma.

They didn't head off to college last year.

Instead, they pointed themselves in a different direction, to follow the wheat harvest from home to who knows where, as far north as they and their equipment would last.

"Hit the start key and go to cutting," says Jonathan. "Get as much done in a day as you can and hope for good weather and dry wheat."

Darby is slightly younger than this John Deere combine they bought used.

He grew up on equipment like this.

He can hear it when something isn't quite right.

Darby insists, "I feel like you can do a better job with an old machine you can listen to than you can with a new 670 (model) or 680 that you can't hear nothing."

Colt already has his commercial trucking license at age 19.

His Peterbilt is loaded with around 80,000lbs, more than 1,300 bushels of wheat.

They start at daylight.

To keep up they'll work until well after dark.

Colt says, "It's stressful but it's fun at the same time. They say it ain't work if it's fun."

A lot of farmers around here moved their crops to cotton in the past few years.

But C and D Harvesting was ready to move anyway.

Cold and Darby are on the beginning of a grand adventure to see new country, to prove themselves, and to make enough money to do this next June when the hot, dry winds of harvest blow again.