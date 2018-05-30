× Four State Softball Players Named First Team All-American

Three Oklahoma softball players and one from Oklahoma State were named first team All-America on Wednesday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Pitcher Paige Parker, infielder Sydney Romero, and outfielder Joceyln Alo were named for the Sooners, while infielder Vanessa Shippy was named for the Cowgirls.

Parker earned her third straight first team All-American honor and fourth overall.

She joins Keilani Ricketts and Lauren Chamberlain as the only Sooner players to be four-time All-Americans.

Ricketts and Chamberlain are also the only other OU players to be three-time first team All-Americans.

Romero and Alo made All-American for the first time.

It’s the third year in a row and the sixth time in the last seven years OU has had at least three All-Americans.

It’s the second time ever OU has had three first team picks, they also had three in 2012 with Ricketts, Chamberlain, and Jessica Shults.

Alo is just the second OU freshman to be a first team All-American, joining Lauren Chamberlain in 2012.

Shippy earned All-America honors for the third year in a row, and first team for the first time in her career.

Shippy joins Jaime Foutch as the only Cowgirls to be named All-America three times.