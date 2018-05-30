How couples can argue successfully without damaging their relationships

OKLAHOMA CITY – All couples fight, but some couples know how to argue successfully without damaging their relationship.

To have a constructive argument, remind yourself that you like your partner. For many couples, conflict brings up strong negative feelings, which lead us to treat our partner as a hostile threat and not as someone we love.

Marriage counselor Gabe Yandell says you should recognize your own triggers and take a deep breath. Conflict often starts when we get upset about something our partner didn’t realize was an issue for us. If we can learn what upsets us and take a moment to breathe before reacting, our outcomes will be better.

After you flag your triggers and remind yourself that you like your partner, focus your energy on noticing positive experiences. We can always pick out what negative things are happening in our relationships, but the best partners focus on and reinforce the positive aspects of their experiences together.