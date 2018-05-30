× Man arrested for lewd acts after allegedly sending messages to adult posing as young girl

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City arrested a man accused of sending lewd messages to someone he believed to be a young girl.

On May 28, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department noticed a group of men in a heated conversation at the OnCue, located in the 7400 block of S. Sooner Rd.

One of the men flagged down an officer, and claimed that 46-year-old Michael Edwards was there to meet up with a 15-year-old girl he met online.

According to the arrest affidavit, Edwards said that he was “just up here to talk with the girl and that he wasn’t planning on doing anything sexual.”

However, officers arrested Edwards after looking through chat messages on his phone. Police say the person on the other end of those messages was not a young girl, but was actually an adult.

Edwards was arrested on complaints of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16 and a violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.