TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother was arrested after her 2-year-old son was found wandering down the middle of a street in Tulsa.

According to FOX 23, witnesses called police Tuesday night about a little boy standing alone in the middle of a street.

Officials arrested 26-year-old Whitney Anderson when she came home several hours later.

She was booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of child endangerment.