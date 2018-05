× OHP: Plane crash reported in Canadian County

EL RENO, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a plane crash in Canadian County.

Capt. Paul Timmons with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says crews are responding Wednesday afternoon near N. Manning Rd. and Memorial Rd. NE. near El Reno.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

Officials have not released other information at this time.

This is a developing story.