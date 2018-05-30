Police looking for ‘hungry thieves’ accused of using stolen credit card to buy breakfast at metro Waffle House

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for two ‘hungry thieves’ who used a stolen credit card to buy themselves breakfast at a Waffle House.

According to police, the victim last saw his wallet at a Walmart in southeast Oklahoma City, along with credit card which was inside.

Officials say two women allegedly used the card to buy nearly $52 worth of breakfast at a southwest Oklahoma City Waffle House.

Now, police are hoping to identify the two women.

“We need your help getting these hungry thieves identified,” police said on Facebook.