Salvation Army kicking off ‘Adopt-A-Child’ fundraiser to help children in need

OKLAHOMA CITY – While most kids are out of school for summer break, a local charity is hosting a fundraising campaign to make sure that kids can attend various programs.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma City offers programs in sports and fitness, music and arts, educational enrichment, Bible study and leadership development.

However, organizers say that some children are not able to attend the club because of their household financial situation.

Now, the club announced that it is kicking off its first ever ‘Adopt-A-Child’ campaign on June 1.

“I am very excited to be spearheading this campaign in Oklahoma City, “ said Melissa Brown, executive director, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Oklahoma. “Funds are critical to helping children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club. The Adopt-a-Child program offers the chance to provide a child the opportunity to wonderful, life changing programs. At the Club, we believe no child should ever be excluded due to an inability to pay the nominal fees.”

A contribution of $300 provides a year of programming fees for a child.

The goal for the campaign is to sponsor approximately 67 children annually, which adds up to about $20,000.

Those interested in supporting and sponsoring a child can do so at the program’s website.