Two arrested after more than 30 pounds of marijuana found in rental vehicle

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Two people were arrested after deputies found more than 30 pounds inside their rental vehicle.

On May 17, a deputy stopped a vehicle, heading eastbound on I-40, that officials say was weaving from lane to lane around 2 a.m.

The driver, 34-year-old Laron Smith, told the deputy he was sorry for his driving and said “he was just tired because he was traveling from Arlington, Texas.”

Officials then talked to the passenger, 31-year-old Jermaine Hutchinson, who said they had been to California.

Smith and Hutchinson were put inside a patrol vehicle while a deputy ran a drug dog around the vehicle, which “resulted in a positive alert to the presence of illegal drugs.”

While deputies were checking the trunk, Smith and Hutchinson jumped out of the patrol vehicle and fled to Yukon.

Smith was found a short time later hiding between 50 pound bags of mulch in the Lowe’s parking lot. Hutchinson was found on May 25 and booked into the Muskogee County jail.

Deputies found 14 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.

Officials say they were stuffed inside of a plastic tub with some clothes laying on top.



Smith and Hutchinson, who are both convicted felons, have been charged with trafficking marijuana after a formal conviction, conspiracy and escaping from custody.

Their bonds have been set at $220,000.