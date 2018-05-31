× 3-year-old Oklahoma City girl has died as a result of abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 3-year-old Oklahoma City girl has died as a result of abuse, officials said.

Around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, police said a 3-year-old girl was found non-responsive and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the child sustained injuries consistent with child abuse.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers are interviewing family members.

At this time, no arrests have been made; however, police told KFOR they expect to make an arrest today.

The toddler has been identified as Lola Caplan.

KFOR is following the story. We will update you with the latest information as soon as we know more.