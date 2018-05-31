4 our vets: Helping veterans, active duty military further their education

OKLAHOMA CITY – There is help out there for former military personnel who are interested in furthering their education.

Bradley Ward, the director of education and employment services with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, says many veterans are interested in pursuing business degrees.

Veterans have many of the traits that are desirable to employers, so some of the programs can help them transition into civilian life.

The University of Oklahoma’s MBA program can help veterans hone their skills to further their careers in the military or transition into civilian life.

Experts say the programs are flexible so that active duty military members can take advantage of the programs as well.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website. You can also find out more information on OU’s website.