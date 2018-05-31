Busy interstate narrowed after hole discovered in Del City bridge

DEL CITY, Okla. – Drivers along a busy interstate may have had to find another route on Thursday afternoon due to a hole in a bridge.

The Del City Fire Department said that eastbound I-40 narrowed at Sunnylane Rd. in Del City due to a hole being discovered in the bridge.

“EB I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Sunnylane Rd. (mm 155A) and Sooner Rd. (mm 156A) in Del City due to a hole in the center lane of the S.E. 15th St. bridge. Ramps are open, however,” the fire department tweeted.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.