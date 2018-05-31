Closing arguments in trial against former Tishomingo teacher expected Thursday

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The trial against a former Tishomingo teacher is expected to wrap up by Thursday afternoon.

Shelley Duncan, 50, is facing a felony charge of lewd acts with a child.

Prosecutors allege Duncan engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old old boy twice, once in her truck while her child was asleep inside and once at the Tishomingo Public Schools Alternative Education Building.

Duncan was arrested in 2016. The trial was moved to Cleveland County at the request of her attorney.

In the final day of trial on Thursday, the court heard from Duncan’s family including her husband and daughter.

The state presented an agent the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, who testified there were more than 7,000 text messages exchanged between Duncan and the teen.

The court took an early lunch break Thursday morning and is scheduled to return at 12:15 p.m. when the jury will hear closing arguments from the state and the defense.

The judge has granted one hour to both sides to deliver remarks.