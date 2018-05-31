Court documents release additional information in jewelry store robbery, hours-long search

OKLAHOMA CITY – Court documents are revealing more information about a group of men accused of robbing an Oklahoma City jewelry store, which led to a search in a nearby neighborhood.

On May 29, officers responded to a silent alarm at the Jewel Smith’s store, located in the 6500 block of N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the owner of the jewelry store says a man was inside the store attempting to sell a coin. The owner says he refused to buy it because the man didn’t have identification on him.

When the man left, two other men walked into the store and demanded money and jewelry. The affidavit states the men got away with more than $50,000 in cash and jewelry.

A witness was able to follow the alleged suspects into a neighborhood south of N.W. 63rd St. and Independence.

A probable cause affidavit states that a man working on a home was approached by two men, who offered to give him $300 for a ride.

“The witness declined and the two males told him not to call the police and went into the open garage of the residence. Once inside the garage, they climbed up the ladder and into the attic,” the affidavit states.

At that point, the witness closed the garage and notified police.

When officers arrived, they created a perimeter around the house and attempted to get the men to come outside of the home.

Before the tactical team entered the home, the alleged suspects ran out of the home and into a neighboring yard. Officers were already set up in that area, and the men were taken into custody.

Authorities say Brandon Cole and Antonine Lofton were positively identified as the suspect and were arrested on a robbery complaint.

Authorities also arrested Jonathan Nolden, who allegedly drove the alleged suspects from the scene of the robbery. The affidavit states that Nolden was located in the backyard of a nearby home, and the backpack containing the stolen money and jewelry was found on the same street.

Police also arrested Jamele Nolden, who was found in the driveway of a nearby home. The affidavit states that investigators believe Jamele Nolden was in the neighborhood to pick up the three suspects from the jewelry store robbery.