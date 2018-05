× EMSA issues first Heat Alert of the year

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA has issued the first Heat Alert of the year.

Officials say by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, medics have responded to five heat-related emergency calls.

EMSA issues a medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Those most prone to heart exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure and people working or exercising in a hot environment.

Warning signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to summer heat

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors. Be sure to take plenty of shade breaks

Do not drink alcohol or caffeine

Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car

Find a cooling station or public space during the day if you don’t have access to air conditioning

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors; including walking, running daily errands, yard work, sports or physical activity

Call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.