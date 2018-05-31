× Historic home in Guthrie damaged by lightning strike

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire crews battled an early morning house fire at a historic home in Guthrie.

Firefighters were called to a home near Division and Noble Street around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

“We heard an incredible lightning bolt, thunder crash or whatever, and it woke us up,” Seth Robbins told News 4.

Robbins said it shook the neighborhood.

“We got up to check our house and we saw we had a lot of missed calls on our phone, and it was our daughter and son-in-law’s house. Our daughter had called and said that it had been struck by lightning and that it was on fire,” Robbins said.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the attic and second floor of the home and they confirmed a lightning strike caused the fire.

“Any time we have a storm, especially with the electrical activity that we have with lightning, you always expect something to happen whether it be a house fire or an oil tank battery,” Chief Eric Harlow, with the Guthrie Fire Department, said.

Robbins’ daughter and her husband were inside the home at the time of the fire.

They were able to safely make it outside before crews arrived.