Investigation continues into crash that claimed two lives

PRYOR, Okla. – Authorities are still investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people near Pryor.

On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident on Hwy 20, just west of Pryor.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s accident report states that 73-year-old Gary Scott was heading eastbound on Hwy 20 when his truck crossed the center line and hit 21-year-old Ofelia Chavoya head-on.

Authorities say Scott was pinned for approximately two and a half hours, while Chavoya was ejected from her Ford Fusion.

Both Scott and Chavoya were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, investigators do not know why Scott’s truck crossed the center line. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.