Man charged after Delta flight forced to land in Tulsa following disturbance on board

TULSA, Okla. – A man has been charged after a Delta flight was forced to land in Tulsa following a disturbance on board.

Wednesday, a Delta flight was diverted and forced to land in Tulsa after a disturbance involving a passenger, airport officials said.

Officials say the plane, which was headed from Portland to Atlanta, landed and the passenger was taken off the plane.

The passenger has since been identified as 29-year-old Bolutife Olusegun Olorunda, a resident of Vancouver, Washington.

Officials say that during the flight, Olorunda’s alleged behavior was erratic and disruptive.

According to an affidavit, he was singing out loud , screaming and disrupting other passengers on the flight.

Flight crew members felt like the man was acting in a manner that caused concern for the safety and security of the flight.

When Olorunda was approached by a flight attendant, he allegedly ignored them and continued to act erratic and disorderly.

When the flight attendant continued to try to get the man to stop disrupting the passengers, Olorunda allegedly threatened the flight attendant, saying “don’t touch me and if you touch me again you will regret it.”

After Olorunda allegedly ignored direction from a flight attendant to stop disrupting the other passengers, ignored an Air Marshal on board the plane, and allegedly threatened the flight attendant, the Captain determined it was necessary to divert to the Tulsa International Airport.

When the aircraft landed, the Tulsa International Airport Police removed and detained Olorunda.

He has been charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants.

“It is the mission of the United States Attorney’s Office to enforce the laws of the United States. This includes federal laws prohibiting interference with flight crew members and attendants. We will seek to hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety of flight staff and passengers. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to promote security of air travel,” United States Attorney Trent Shores said.