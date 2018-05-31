Man sentenced to probation after 1-year-old son tests positive for meth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Okla. - A man was sentenced to three years probation after his 1-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine.

Last year, 46-year-old Matthew Faith and his girlfriend, Brandi Williams, were arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Faith pleaded guilty to the charges, which are both felonies.

In October 2017, Faith and Williams took their son to the hospital because the boy "didn't nap all day and was extremely fussy," reports KFSM.

Faith said it appeared his son had "eaten a crack rock."

After determining the boy's blood tested positive for meth, hospital staff then called police.

A wrapper under the passenger seat found in Faith's vehicle tested positive for meth during a search.

"Williams also told police that she knew her son would test positive for meth. She added that she smokes meth daily, even when her children are inside the home," reports KFSM who obtained the arrest report.

Urine tests were given to Faith and Williams. Faith tested positive for meth and several other illicit substances, however, Williams, who was already being investigated by DHS, said she was using someone else's urine to pass the drug screenings.

DHS then took custody of the 1-year-old boy and Williams' 10-year-old son.

Earlier this month, Faith was sentenced to three years probation.

The trial for Williams, who has pleaded not guilty to her charges, is set for July 30.