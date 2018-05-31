× Oklahoma City nurse arrested for bringing drugs into the jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City nurse was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail.

On May 29, 2018, Investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a nurse with Armor Correctional Health Service for bringing contraband into the jail.

Amy Terhune, 41, is accused of bringing marijuana into the jail and passing it to an inmate.

According to investigators a Detention Officer witnessed Terhune hand a brown paper bag to an inmate who then returned to his cell.

The Detention Officer confiscated the bag from the inmate.

Officials say an examination of the bag found it to contain multiple baggies of a green leafy substance which resembled marijuana.

Terhune was booked into the jail on a count of Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution.

Armor Correctional Health Service is the contract medical health care provider for the jail.