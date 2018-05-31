Oklahoma gymnast with prosthetic limb heading to nationals

HUGO, Okla. – Gymnastics can be an intensely difficult sport, but one Oklahoma gymnast’s tenacity in the face of adversity is making headlines across the country.

When she was just 2-years-old Averie Mitchell had to have her leg amputated. Even though she was fitted with a prosthetic limb, many wondered if she would be able to lead a normal life.

At the age of 4, her parents put Averie in her first gymnastics class.

“I was determined that she was not going to be labeled as disabled,” said Kim Mitchell, Averie’s mother.

However, she had no way of knowing that the little girl with the prosthetic leg would soon come to dominate the mat.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that she would be as great as she is,” Mitchell told NBC News.

Recently, 11-year-old Averie placed sixth in the state in gymnastics and is headed to nationals with her team.

Although many believe that her leg is a disadvantage, Averie says she simply uses it to push forward in her sport.

“This is how it’s gonna be, so I just have to deal with it,” she said.

In the future, she dreams of going to the University of Oklahoma and the Olympics.