Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly stealing another woman's purse

EL RENO, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was arrested after allegedly stealing another woman’s purse.

Officials say that just before 3 p.m. on May 30th, police in El Reno received a call about a theft.

When officers responded to the call, the woman told police she was about to leave her home and as she pulled out of her driveway, she remembered she needed her cellphone charger.

That is when the woman pulled back into the driveway, left her door open and went into the house to retrieve her charger.

During that time, the woman said her 7-year-old son remained in the car.

Moments after she got out of the car, the woman told police her son ran inside the home, panicked, saying that they had been “robbed.”

The woman caught a glimpse of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as she drove away.

A short time later, the woman’s purse was found at the Fairway Breeze apartments.

Around 4:45 p.m., police noticed the suspect’s vehicle and pulled it over.

The woman in the car, identified as 49-year-old Luci Hargrove, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and for an outstanding warrant out of Yukon.

She was later positively identified by the victim as the person who stole her purse.

Police say Hargrove is the suspect in at least two other auto burglaries.

Officials say she is also now facing charges for robbery in the second degree and knowingly concealing stolen property.