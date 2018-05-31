× OSBI: Oklahoma son arrested in connection to double homicide

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. – A man has been arrested after a man and woman were found murdered at their home in Hughes County.

On May 28, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were called to a home just south of Holdenville after two bodies were found.

53-year-old Ronny Key and 73-year-old Katherine Fritz were found murdered at their home.

OSBI agents arrested 30-year-old Rodney Key for the murder of his father and the woman.

The Shawnee News-Star reports Fritz is Rodney Key’s grandmother.

Rodney Key was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit and was already in the Pottawatomie County jail for being in possession of stolen vehicle when officials determined he “was responsible for their murders.”

Rodney Key is being held with no bond and will be transferred to the Hughes County jail.