Petunia prowler: Oklahoma homeowners warn about blossom bandit

TULSA, Okla. – You’ve probably heard the saying, ‘April showers bring May flowers,’ but some homeowners in Tulsa say their gardens are looking scarce.

They say it isn’t because of the weather or bugs; instead, their gardens are being pillaged by thieves.

“I came out to water and I started watering and all of a sudden, I thought, ‘What’s different?’ Then I saw that plant was missing. I just got sick to my stomach because I wanted to see it,” Laura Collins told KJRH.

Collins says a 16-inch coneflower had disappeared, making it the third plant to go missing from her garden.

Employees at Ted and Debbie’s Flower and Garden say they’ve heard of several plant thefts this season.

“You’ll pretty up your yard, and that’s kind of an extra that people like to do for their house, and it’s curb appeal for your yard. You spend your money on it and all of a sudden, you wake up or you come back from work, and it’s gone. That can be really frustrating,” Olivia Lee said.

Experts say planting flowers in heavy pots may deter thieves.