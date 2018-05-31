Police, Oklahoma teachers team up for active shooter training

COWETA, Okla. – Teachers in one Oklahoma community are learning some potentially life-saving lessons.

On Thursday, police officers took a group of 200 teachers and staff members in Coweta through active shooter training.

Organizers say an officer walked down the halls of a school and fired blanks, while teachers had just two minutes to figure out what to do.

“As far as the threats are concerned, it’s real, it’s here. It’s sad we’re training this way, but this is what it’s all about,” said Chief Mike Bell, with the Coweta Police Department.

Police officers say they don’t want to have to go through this training, but know it is necessary.