× Ready for college football? Several kickoff times released for Sooners, Cowboys

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Big 12 Conference released kickoff times for several non-conference and late season conference games on Thursday.

Four Oklahoma games have kickoff times and the broadcast networks set, while Oklahoma State has two games set.

Oklahoma’s games are as follows:

Sept. 1 Florida Atlantic @ OU 11:00 am (Fox)

Sept. 8 UCLA @ OU Noon (Fox)

Sept. 15 OU @ Iowa State 11:00 am (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU)

Friday, Nov. 23 OU @ West Virginia 7:00 pm (ESPN)

Oklahoma State has these games set:

Thursday, Aug. 30 Missouri State @ OSU 7:00 pm (FS1)

Sept. 15 Boise State @ OSU 2:30 pm (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU)