So cute! Puddles the fishing kitten at Oklahoma City Zoo turns 2 months old

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the newest – and cutest – members of the Oklahoma City Zoo family turned 2 months old Thursday!
Puddles the fishing kitten was born via cesarean on March 31 at the Oklahoma City Zoo’s Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.
Zoo officials say it is the first successful cesarean delivery for a fishing cat among Association of Zoos and Aquariums member zoos in North America.
They say he now weighs just over three pounds and is consuming meat without milk mixed in.
“He is incredibly curious and loves interacting with various kinds of enrichment, especially items that resemble fish,” said staff in a post on Facebook.
Fishing cats are native to south and southeast Asia. They live an average of 10 to 12 years in human care.
Since 2016, they have been listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list. Their populations have declined over the past decade since their habitats are being destroyed.
