Teen diagnosed with dangerous illness after working out too much

HOUSTON, Texas- While you may trying to get in shape for summer, one Texas teen says his time at the gym put his life in danger.

Jared Shamburger told KTRK that he was extremely sore after a 90-minute weightlifting session last week.

“Everything hurt. It hurt to touch, it was swollen,” he said.

Shamburger says he just got a new gym membership with his family and was trying to keep up with his dad and older brother, who have been weightlifting for years.

When the soreness and swelling didn’t go away, Shamburger’s mom began searching his symptoms online.

After visiting the doctor, the 17-year-old was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. It’s a potentially life-threatening condition that causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood that can damage the kidneys.

“If he hadn’t caught it, if he hadn’t told me, if we had just gone out-of-town about our way,” Judy Shamburger, Jared’s mother, said, “I can’t even imagine. And I don’t want to, about what could have happened.”

Fortunately, Jared is expected to make a full recovery.