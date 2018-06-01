4 the weekend: Repticon, Chisholm Trail and Crawfish Festival

It’s time for the Repticon Reptile and Exotic Animal Show at State Fair Park.

This is both Saturday and Sunday, and there will be live animal seminars and raffles.

The Chisholm Trail and Crawfish Festival is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Family Farm in Yukon.

There will be pony rides, train rides, a crawfish race, and live Cajun music and dance lessons.

A wild west show is set for 4 p.m.

And it’s time for the El Reno Small Town Weekend – an event that celebrates Route 66.

This is Saturday and Sunday all day long. There’s a car show, and what’s really unique is the only legal drag race on Route 66 is scheduled, too!

