Authorities searching for man who escaped from Okmulgee County Jail

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Okmulgee County are searching for a man who escaped from the county jail.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, the Okmulgee County Criminal Justice Authority said that 19-year-old Cayman Coleman had escaped from the jail.

Coleman is described as a black man, standing 5’5″ tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He was in jail after being arrested for first-degree rape and larceny of lost property.

It is unknown if he is armed, but he is considered dangerous. If you see him, call 911.