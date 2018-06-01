Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account reportedly hacked

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account was reportedly hacked Friday evening.

The tweets remained on their page for about 20 minutes before being deleted.

Several tweets considered to be racist and vulgar made their round on social media. Nearly 40,00 people on Twitter have been tweeting about the hack and want answers.

It is unknown who is responsible for the tweets, and the last thing posted on the Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account was on May 31.

Just don’t sauce Stacy. pic.twitter.com/qI7J48mxU0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) May 31, 2018

The restaurant has not yet issued a statement regarding what happened.