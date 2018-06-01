Chase with wanted suspect leads to massive drug bust in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies in Marshall County say they made a massive drug bust following a chase in Enos.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Marshall County deputy spotted Shatopee Hughes, who had an outstanding felony warrant, riding on the back of a motorcycle.

“She turned on her lights and sirens and the vehicle failed to yield and took her on a pursuit that actually lasted over an hour,” said Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer.

KXII says the motorcycle couldn’t go faster than 80 miles per hour, and the chase ended when the bike ran out of gas near the Willis Bridge.

Before the Hughes and the driver, Vaughn Arterberry, were arrested, the sheriff says they threw several baggies into Lake Texoma.

Deputies say they were able to recover over 80 grams of methamphetamine.

After searching Arterberry’s home, they found 100 grams of crystal meth, stolen vehicles and firearms.

“Some of the drugs we seized from the house today we believe is fentanyl,” Cryer said. “Fentanyl is a very, very dangerous substance that can be absorbed through the skin or through the air.”