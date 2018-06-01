Google Trends releases country’s top spelling searches by state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Karthik Nemmani, a soft-spoken eighth-grader from McKinney, Texas, defeated everyone else to win the National Spelling Bee.

However, we can’t all be world-class spellers.

Google Trends recently released the country’s top spelling searches by state.

Residents in Vermont, Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Utah, Arizona, California and Washington wanted to know how to spell ‘beautiful.’

The second most sought after word was ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.’

According to the map, Oklahomans wanted to know how to spell ‘canceled.’

Are these America's most misspelled words? Check out the top 'how to spell' searches by state, just in time for the #spellingbee 2018 finals.#dataviz #maps pic.twitter.com/uTb7ynYcv5 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 29, 2018