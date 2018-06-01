“He’s dangerous,” Man arrested for rape escapes from jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. - An inmate locked up in jail for rape escaped during the early morning hours on Friday.

Okmulgee County officials said Cayman Coleman was unaccounted for around 7 a.m.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Coleman escaping from the east side of the jail in just his boxers.

"We're going to say he's dangerous, he escaped from a facility, being held on rape charges," said Sheriff Eddy Rice with Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.

The news quickly spread of his escape throughout the small town.

"I live two blocks from the jail and I work like, three blocks from the jail, so we were a little bit concerned," said Regina Shelton.

Coleman escaped around 5:30 a.m., but officials weren't aware until nearly two hours later.

"The first hour is kind of crucial, we may have better leads in that first hour," said Sheriff Rice.

Coleman has an arrest sheet that stretches back to 2014 with crimes like larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer and the most recent - rape.

"The potential for safety issues is alarming," said Sheriff Rice.

Shelton said it's frightening to hear of an inmate escaping from jail.

"Keep the garage locked and keep the cars locked and just paying attention, that's all you can do," said Shelton.

Shelton said she does believe Coleman's days on the run will quickly come to an end.

"We have real good officers, the last time I recall this happening was like, 10 years ago. They were real quick to catch them," she told News 4.

Sheriff Rice did say Coleman is from the Okmulgee area and he hopes the inmate's family and friends will do the right thing by notifying the police if they see or hear from him.

"We're asking any friends, neighbors and members of society to help us get this individual back in custody," said Sheriff Rice.

He went on to say he's not 100 percent sure if Coleman is still in town.

35.679587 -95.983258