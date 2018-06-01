× Oklahoma City hosting free fishing days this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – While it is going to be a hot weekend, many fisherman will likely spend their days on the water.

Oklahoma City is celebrating ‘National Boating and Fishing Week’ with free fishing on June 2 and June 3.

“Free fishing days allow local anglers to discover the great fishing opportunities on our City’s fishing waters,” said Bob Martin, the City’s fisheries biologist. “We work hard to manage the fish populations in our lakes and ‘Close to Home’ waters to provide enjoyable sport recreational fishing.”

All anglers can fish in Lake Hefner, Lake Overholser, Lake Stanley Draper, close to home fishing waters and elsewhere without having to buy a city fishing permit or state fishing license.

There are also fishing opportunities in the Oklahoma River and the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge.

Even though you won’t have to purchase a permit, all anglers will be required to follow state and city fishing regulations and catch limits.

Except this weekend, people between 16 and 62 need a city fishing permit and state fishing license. City permits are $3.50 for a daily permit or $18.50 for an annual permit.