Police investigate stabbing in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Bricktown near South Mickey Mantle Dr. and East Sheridan Ave.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a club around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

When authorities arrived to the scene they found one man stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KFOR for updates.