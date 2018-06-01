Police searching for couple accused of stealing car from Oklahoma City dealership

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a couple accused of stealing a car from an Oklahoma City dealership.

On May 25th, police say a man and a woman went to Bob Moore in Oklahoma City and started talking with a salesperson.

They both arrived to the dealership driving a black 2000’s model Lexus with black and chrome rims.

Eventually, they asked to look at a white and black 2015 Infiniti SUV.

Police say that at some point, the woman distracted the salesperson while the man stole the keys to the vehicle.

The two suspects left the dealership, but later returned in a newer model black Nissan Sentra or Altima with a Texas tag and stole the Infiniti SUV from the car lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300 or submit a tip online at OKCCrimeTips.com.